Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $272.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $229.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $222.59 on Monday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 140,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Microsoft by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 357,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 158,381 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Microsoft by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 138,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 120,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.