Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded to Buy by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $222.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

