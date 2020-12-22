Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.