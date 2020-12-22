MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 84.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00019851 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and $776,578.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 84.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00447692 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002431 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.86 or 0.01608070 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,681,805 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

