Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:MRVSY remained flat at $$9.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Minerva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

