Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:MRVSY remained flat at $$9.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Minerva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Minerva Company Profile

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit