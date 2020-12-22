Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Market Cap Reaches $2.94 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $14,465.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba token can currently be bought for approximately $259.70 or 0.01105960 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00143297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00707577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00374972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00068598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00105716 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00013130 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 11,319 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

