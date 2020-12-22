Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 654,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 367,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,304,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

