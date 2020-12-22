MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,394.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $736,736.59 and $1,394.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033692 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001520 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002044 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 209,370,646 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.