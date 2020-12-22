MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 85.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $507.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 26.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

