Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.01. 157,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 57,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

About Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit