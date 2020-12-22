Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.01. 157,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 57,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

