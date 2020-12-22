Morgan Stanley Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $215.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Shares of TTWO opened at $201.77 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $205.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

