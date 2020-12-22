Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 148.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Glu Mobile worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 21.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 198,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 76.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

