Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have commented on MORF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. 68,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $124,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,078.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,976 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

