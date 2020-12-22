Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $874.27 Million

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $874.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $914.00 million and the lowest is $842.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $618.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 515,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.51. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

