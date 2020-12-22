Multiplier Price Down 42.4% Over Last Week (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $96,766.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00143833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00717013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00192456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00372295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00104317 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 920,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

