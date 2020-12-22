Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.92.

MYOV opened at $23.96 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,878 shares of company stock valued at $993,500 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

