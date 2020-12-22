Mysterium Reaches Market Cap of $3.42 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Mysterium has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $57,214.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mysterium has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00347346 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00029399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

