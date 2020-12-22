Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $393,494.81 and $221,524.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,249,224 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

