National Bank Financial Lowers Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

TSE CAS opened at C$14.47 on Tuesday. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.94 and a 52-week high of C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.87.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 2.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

