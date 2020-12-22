National Bank Financial Lowers Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.
TSE CAS opened at C$14.47 on Tuesday. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.94 and a 52-week high of C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.87.
Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
