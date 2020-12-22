NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several research firms recently commented on NCSM. BidaskClub upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -37 EPS for the current year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

