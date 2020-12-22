NeoGames S.A.’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 29th (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames’ (NASDAQ:NGMS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 29th. NeoGames had issued 4,807,522 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $81,727,874 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

