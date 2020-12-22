Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 1,014,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 622,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Neovasc during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Neovasc by 61.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

