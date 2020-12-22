NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.89. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 25,558 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of $43.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 8,300 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,291.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $84,931 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 60.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

