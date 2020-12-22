NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.77. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 214,176 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
