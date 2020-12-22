NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.77. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 214,176 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

