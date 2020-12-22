Neutrino Token Price Reaches $11.66 on Exchanges (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $449,186.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 61.8% against the dollar. One Neutrino Token token can currently be bought for about $11.66 or 0.00048825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00142551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00717028 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00190740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00368856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00069460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00103999 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 418,223 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

