New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,839 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,211,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 440,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in New Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 610,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 156,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,694,542 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

