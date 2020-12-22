New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.23.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.05 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 1,530,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after acquiring an additional 664,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $4,538,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

