Newton Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $828,367.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00139952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00718731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00187263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

