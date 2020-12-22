Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $7.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NEXA opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

