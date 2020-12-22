NEXT Hits Market Cap of $7.74 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One NEXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $34,598.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00466547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

