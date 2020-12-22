NEXT (NET) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $29,730.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00478483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000261 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

