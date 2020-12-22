NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.03.

NYSE NKE opened at $144.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 812,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,300,347. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

