Niobio Cash (NBR) Hits Market Cap of $31,623.28

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 54.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 66.4% higher against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $31,623.28 and $41.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

