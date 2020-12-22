NOIA Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00342184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

