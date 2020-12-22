Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NVT opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.07. The stock has a market cap of £108.95 million and a PE ratio of 32.38. Northern Venture Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 68.90 ($0.90).

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

