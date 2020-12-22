Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NVT opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.07. The stock has a market cap of £108.95 million and a PE ratio of 32.38. Northern Venture Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 68.90 ($0.90).

About Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?

Dividend History for Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit