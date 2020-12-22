Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.36. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,897,928 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit