Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.36. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,897,928 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

