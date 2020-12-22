nOS (NOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00140493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00730045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00165782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00071349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00107478 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . nOS’s official website is nos.io

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

