NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 1,338,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,575,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -104.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46.

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

