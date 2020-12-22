Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Receives $99.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 211.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 37.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,541. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 1.13. Novanta has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $127.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

