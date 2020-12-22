NPCoin Hits Market Cap of $534,150.55 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market cap of $534,150.55 and approximately $3,070.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000134 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

