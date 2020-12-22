Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.47.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,467,000 after purchasing an additional 374,329 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after purchasing an additional 317,175 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,583. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

