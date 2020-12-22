Nxt Price Down 11.4% This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $903,482.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00029033 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010556 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

