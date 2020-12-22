Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $43,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $810.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.