Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

