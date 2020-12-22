Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $299.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.