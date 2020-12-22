Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $6.92. 172,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 85,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

About Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

