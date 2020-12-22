Opacity (OPCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,333.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $581,326.67 and $5,333.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00139777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00730175 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00164936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00071303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00107661 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

