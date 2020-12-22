Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 40.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $156,257.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

