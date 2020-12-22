Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $431,121.46 and $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,504.89 or 1.00056025 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00445534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.00619232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00143632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.