Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 1,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.